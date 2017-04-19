Men's Baseball: Ramirez picks up 100th baseball win at UIS

The University of Illinois Springfield baseball team blew open a close game with five runs in their half of the seventh for a 6-2 win over visiting Truman State.
It marked the 100th victory of coach Chris Ramirez’s career.
UIS trailed the Bulldogs 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh before Cole Taylor doubled down the left field line and came home on a Trey Hannam RBI single.
Hannam later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kenny Hansen to give UIS its first lead at 3-2.
Drew Harper followed with his fourth home run of the season and the Prairie Stars were on their way to their sixth consecutive home victory.
The Prairie Stars improved to 22-15 overall.
