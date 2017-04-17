Rochester's Collin Stallworth commits to UIS

Rochester High School senior forward Collin Stallworth committed to the University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball program Friday, marking the first time in many years that the Prairie Stars landed a local player.
UIS pulled off a big-time score getting Stallworth. The 6-foot-6 forward was a star wide receiver on Rochester’s Class 4A state championship team last fall, but passed on the option to play NCAA Division I football to pursue his dream of playing college basketball.
“I’ve always grown up wanting to play basketball (in college),” he said. “It was my dream. But I had some pretty big football schools talk to me. I wanted to give that consideration because it was big football schools, but I wasn’t in love with football like I was in love with basketball. I knew I had to play basketball in college. If I were to play football, I don’t think I would have fun.”
So even though football programs such as Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Minnesota, Northwestern contacted him, Stallworth stayed with basketball.
He informed UIS of his decision to play basketball for the Stars Friday afternoon. He expects to sign a national letter of intent on Monday.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on April 16, 2017.
