Women's Softball: UIS bounces back for split

The University of Illinois Springfield smoldered in a 6-3 loss to host Lewis University, then busted out in a big way for a 13-3 win in the second game of GLVC doubleheader.
The Prairie Stars fell behind early in the first game and rallied to within 3-2 in the fourth inning on a homer by Morgan Edwards and an RBI double by Ali Haesele, but stranded runners at second and third to end the threat.
But in game two, it was the Stars — and especially sophomore Amanda Gosbeth — who came out hot. UIS dropped four runs on the Flyers in the top of the first inning and never trailed in the 13-3 win. Gosbeth went 4 for 4 with two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the way for UIS. Haesele also homered in the game.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 9, 2017.
