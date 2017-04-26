Men's Baseball: UIS 1B Michael Rothmund earns GLVC award

University of Illinois Springfield junior Michael Rothmund has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week and is the first player in program history to earn the weekly honor.
The first baseman from Lombard hit .579 and was 11-for-19 in five wins last week. He hit a home run, two triples, two doubles and five RBIs and scored seven runs. He had 20 total bases and a 1.053 slugging percentage. He had multiple hits in four games.
Rothmund leads the GLVC in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage. He ranks second in runs scores and is in the top six in hits.
Rothmund hit a pair of two-run home runs and the University of Illinois Springfield beat MacMurray 18-14 at UIS Baseball Field Tuesday.
UIS built a 7-1 lead in the first inning. The Prairie Stars hit five home runs and finished with 21 hits in their sixth straight win. Rothmund and Troy Cantu had four RBIs each. Zach Patterson was 4-for-4. Austin Muench was 2-for-3 with two doubles.
