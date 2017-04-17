Baseball: Muench’s clutch hit helps UIS gain split

Austin Muench drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and the University of Illinois Springfield won the first game of a doubleheader split with Bellarmine Saturday in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
Muench finished 2-for-4 and his single gave UIS a 3-2 lead before the Prairie Stars tacked on one more run in the inning. Adam Gregory (7-2) pitched eight innings for the win, striking out eight.
Bellarmine scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat UIS 9-8 in the nightcap.
Myles Hann went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. The Prairie Stars are 21-15 overall and 11-5 in the GLVC.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on April 16, 2017.
Read the story online.