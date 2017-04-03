UIS announces deputy athletics director

Roy L. Brown III has joined the University of Illinois Springfield Department of Athletics as the deputy athletics director.
He will be responsible for leading the external affairs efforts. He is a native of New Orleans and graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Brown was the senior associate director of athletics for external relations and oversaw marketing and communications at Towson University the past 3 ½ years.
Prior to Towson, Brown was the associate director of athletics for sports marketing and promotions for seven years at Fairfield University. At Southeastern Louisiana University, Brown was the assistant director of athletics for marketing and community relations.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 1, 2017.
