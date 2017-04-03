Women's Softball: Stars’ Wooldridge, Gosbeth hit back-to-back walk-off homers

Katie Wooldridge and Amanda Gosbeth hit walk-off home runs in each game of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader and the University of Illinois Springfield swept Bellarmine Saturday.
With two out, Wooldridge hit her first collegiate home run in the seventh inning and UIS won 1-0 in the first game.
Gosbeth led off the seventh inning of the second game with her homer, lifting UIS to a 3-2 victory.
Teammate BriAnna Edgar was 2-for-3.
UIS’ Jaycee Craver struck out seven and walked one in 6 1/3 innings.
UIS hosts a doubleheader today against No. 10 Southern Indiana at noon.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 1, 2017.
