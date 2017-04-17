Softball: Stars’ winning streak

Ali Haesele and Jaycee Craver each threw a complete game as the University of Illinois Springfield extended its winning streak to five games with 12-1 and 8-1 wins Saturday over Indianapolis in a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader.
Crave (7-9) allowed seven hits and one earned run in Game 2. She struck out two and walked one. Erin Stroup (2-for-3) and BriAnna Edgar each hit home runs and Morgan Edwards finished 3-for-4 with an RBI for UIS.
The Prairie Stars (25-21 overall, 11-11 in the GLVC) won the opener in five innings. Haesele (14-6) struck out six, walked two and allowed four hits. Lakyn Wagoner went 3-for-4 and Edwards finished with a double and drove in three runs.
The story was featured by The State Journal-Register on April 17, 2017.
