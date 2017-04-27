UIS baseball, softball teams earn regional ranking

The University of Illinois Springfield baseball team has earned a regional ranking for the first time in program history.
UIS is No. 10 in the first Midwest Regional rankings released Wednesday.
The Prairie Stars are tied with Southern Indiana for first place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division. UIS is 27-15 overall and 15-5 in the conference.
Meanwhile, the UIS softball team is No. 10 in the Midwest Region rankings released Wednesday.
The Prairie Stars (29-21) have swept four straight Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheaders and are on a nine-game win streak.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on April 27, 2017.
