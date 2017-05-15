Men's Baseball: UIS baseball gets first postseason win

The University of Illinois Springfield’s offense came alive and with the help of pitcher Brayden Jensen, the Prairie Stars upset No. 24 Southern Indiana 7-1 in an elimination game at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Baseball Championship Friday.
It is the first postseason win in program history for UIS.
Jensen gave up a run in the top of the first inning, then retired seven of the next eight batters and did not allow another hit until the fourth. After allowing a hit in the fourth, he retired 14 consecutive batters. Jensen improved his pitching record to 7-0 with two strikeouts and one walk in eight innings. He gave up six hits.
Zach Patterson’s two-run single gave UIS a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Cole Taylor’s two-run home run in the seventh made it 5-1. Trey Hannam hit a two-run homer in the eighth. The Stars out hit Southern Indiana 16-7.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 12, 2017.
