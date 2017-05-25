Men's Baseball: Stars’ Taylor earns All-America honors

Junior shortstop Cole Taylor became the first All-American in University of Illinois Springfield baseball history with a selection to the National College Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II All-America honorable mention team.
Taylor led the Prairie Stars in batting average (.395), hits (85), runs (63), doubles (25), triples (four) and on-base percentage (.461).
He ranked among the Great Lakes Valley Conference and national leaders during the season.
UIS won a school-record 33 games and went 2-2 at the conference tournament.
