Women's Soccer: Juhlin keeps UIS undefeated in GLVC

University of Illinois Springfield stayed unbeaten in the Great Lakes Valley Conference after a 2-1 victory over Missouri St. Louis.
Maggie Juhlin netted the go-ahead goal with less than 10 minutes left in regulation off Lauren Griffin’s corner kick. It was Juhlin’s fourth goal of the season. Griffin also assisted Kayla Meyer’s goal in the first half to break a scoreless tie.
Bailey Cross had three saves for UIS, which improved to 4-1-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the GLVC.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 23, 2019.
