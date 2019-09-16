Women's Volleyball: Stars sweep matches in Indy

The Prairie Stars closed out the two-day tournament hosted by the University of Indianapolis with straight set wins over Davenport and Minnesota State-Moorhead to give the University of Illinois Springfield a 3-1 record overall, tied for best record in the tournament.
The Prairie Stars turned up the defense late, forcing Davenport to a hitting percentage under .100.
Hannah Nicolaisen led UIS with 15 kills. Becca Blakeley had 34 assists for the Stars.
In the second match the Stars won 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 over MSU Moorhead.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 14, 2019.
Read the entire article online.