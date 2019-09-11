UIS ranked best public regional university in Midwest

The University of Illinois Springfield has been ranked the fourth best public regional university in the midwest.
UIS moved up three spots from last year's rankings. It's also ranked as one of the best ethnically diverse campuses in the midwest.
"It's a real point of pride for us. We are very happy to have moved up in the rankings. It signals that families and prospective students are making a really good choice when they choose to learn more, apply, and enroll at the University of Illinois Springfield," said Provost of Management, Natalie Herring.
Herring also says there are lots of student grant opportunities. And the school will be able to provide for students who deserve scholarships.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on September 9, 2019.
Watch the story online.