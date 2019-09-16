Cross Country: Jones, McIntyre help Stars at Michigan State

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s cross country team finished with 191 points and placed seventh in the 23-team Michigan State Spartan Invitational meet.
Blake Jones led UIS with a time of 25:25.8, finishing in 13th place. Athens native Wyatt McIntyre finished 52nd with a time of 26:11.5 on the 8,000 meter course.
The UIS women’s team, also at Michigan State, finished 11th out of 26 teams with a score of 312.
Taryn Christy led the Prairie Stars with an 11th-place finish, running a time of 21:53.9 on the 6,000 meter course. Her time was second among the NCAA Division II runners.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 13, 2019.
