Women's Volleyball: Nicolaisen, UIS roll Truman State

Hannah Nicolaisen dominated with 13 kills and the University of Illinois Springfield women’s volleyball team served up 11 aces in a 25-7, 25-9, 25-16 win over Truman State on Saturday in a Great Lakes Valley Conference match at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
Becca Blakeley provided UIS with 30 assists and teammate Jailyn Borum notched 13 digs, while leading the Prairie Stars with five aces. Brianna Bush recorded seven blocks for UIS, which improved to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in the GLVC.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 28, 2019.
