UIS and Central Illinois Foodbank partner for Hunger Action Day

The Central Illinois Foodbank was at the University of Illinois Springfield's Hunger Action Day.
The foodbank talked to students and faculty about resources in the community. Some of the resources include UIS Cares - an on-campus food pantry.
"We know that students and faculty alike in our area may be facing food insecurity, so it's a good opportunity for us to engage with those groups and make sure they realize there are resources in the community," Ashley Earnest, of the Central Illinois Foodbank said.
Hunger Action Day is a nationwide effort for foodbanks and for people to realize that food insecurity is an issue in every county in the country.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on September 12, 2019.
