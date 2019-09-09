Annual 5K at UIS gives back to local charity

The University of Illinois Springfield hosted their 4th annual UIS Prairie Star 5k walk/run. Money raised goes towards the Triple Heart Foundation, a non-profit founded by our very own Stacey Skrysak and her husband Ryan.
Director of Campus Recreation, James Koeppe, said it's a great way to give back to the community while getting students involved.
"We do it for several reasons, one it's just to welcome our students back, welcome the upper class back, as well as welcome our new students," said Koeppe. "But also as a community event, we have a lot of community runners as well as our students and our faculty and staff."
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on September 7, 2019.
