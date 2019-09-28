Women's Soccer: Juhlin pushes UIS over Missouri S&T

Maggie Juhlin scored the go-ahead goal at the 42nd-minute of the first half and the University of Illinois Springfield shut out Missouri S&T 1-0 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference match on Friday.
It was Juhlin’s fifth goal of the season, which leads the team through seven games. Lauren Griffin got the assist, her team-leading fourth. UIS (5-2 overall) remained unbeaten in conference play with a 4-0 record.
It was the Prairie Stars’ third GLVC shutout this season.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 27, 2019.
