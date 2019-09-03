UIS students take part in Welcome Week Service-a-Thon

University of Illinois Springfield students are volunteering as the school year gets underway.
The annual Welcome Week Service-a-Thon has students serving at seven Springfield locations.
The event encourages students to place community first by starting the school year with service to others.
The day of service ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Locations where students volunteered included Concordia Village, the Habitat for Humanity and the UIS Community Garden.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on August 30, 2019.
Watch the story online.