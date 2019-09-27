UIS debuts "Value Added" art exhibit

The "Value Added" Exhibition opened Thursday at the University of Illinois Springfield's Visual Art Gallery.
The exhibition features mixed media sculptures by Patrick Collier. The event also opened with a reception and talk by Collier.
"Value Added" is a term used in agriculture and other industries to describe a marketing and production strategy."
"This is the one time you can come out to the exhibition and see and meet the artist and talk to them about their work," Director of the UIS Visual Arts Gallery Jeff Robinson said.
The exhibition will run until October 17th.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on September 26, 2019.
Watch the story online.