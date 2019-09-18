Men's Golf: UIS men’s golf places fifth at tourney

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s golf team slipped two spots in the standings after Day 1 and ended up with a fifth-place finish on Tuesday in the Dan Salisbury Memorial Tournament at The Rail Golf Course.
UIS came into the final round in third place after shooting a team score of 291 on Monday.
But the Prairie Stars shot a 305 on Tuesday and finished the meet with a 596.
Sebastian Trujillo and Daniel Miller led UIS with a two-day total of 149 and a tie for 18th place. Maxwell Schmidtke was one of four UIS golfers that shot individually, and he finished with a 1-under 143, good for ninth-place.
