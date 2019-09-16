UIS incoming freshman class makes history, total enrollment drops

The incoming freshman class at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) is making school history.
UIS reports freshman enrollment grew by more than 18%.
The total number of first-year students stands at 373, compared to 316 last fall semester, making it the largest incoming freshman class in school history.
“We are pleased to see the substantial increase in the size of our freshman class again this year,” said UIS Chancellor Susan Koch. “It affirms that an increasing number of prospective students and their families are choosing UIS for a student-centered undergrad experience - an experience that provides uniquely personalized educational opportunities that prepare our graduates for success in their careers and their communities.”
While it's good news for the incoming freshman class, total enrollment is a different matter.
The total number of students enrolled at UIS dropped this year.
There were 300 fewer part-time students enrolled this semester. The total number of students enrolled in fall classes at UIS stands at 4,275 compared to 4,575 students in fall 2018.
Earlier this week, U.S. News & World Report announced UIS was ranked the fourth-best public university in the Midwest Regional category and the top public regional university in Illinois in the 2020 rankings. UIS was also ranked as one of the best ethnically diverse campuses in the Midwest category.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on September 12, 2019.
Watch the story online.