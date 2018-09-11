Men's Cross Country: Pasley leads UIS to win

Sophomore Tyler Pasley won the 3.73-mile race and the University of Illinois Springfield posted a perfect score Friday in capturing the UIS Prairie Stars Invitational for the second straight season.
Pasley finished in 20 minutes 41.78 seconds as UIS scored 15 points, taking the first six spots.
Kenton Wilson (20:55.91) was second for UIS, followed by teammates Brendan Kroeger (21:04.09), Blake Jones (21:12.86), Ryan Stark (21:16.78) and Tyler Hiserote (21:20.18).
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 7, 2018.
Read the entire story online.