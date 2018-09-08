Women's Cross Country: Christy, UIS win own invitational

Freshman Taryn Christy took first place to help the University of Illinois Springfield repeat its title Friday at the UIS Prairie Stars Invitational on the UIS campus.
It was Christy’s first collegiate race and she finished the 2.49-mile race in 15 minutes 40.64 seconds.
Freshman Morgan Suttles (16:39.70) finished fifth, Alexa Thomsen was seventh (16:41.11) and Savannah Brannan (17:04.31) placed 10th for UIS, which scored 26 points.
This story appeared in The State Journal Register on September 7, 2018.
