UIS students kick off school year giving back to community

On Friday, the University of Illinois Springfield held its annual Welcome Week Service-A-Thon.
This is an event encouraging students to get involved in their community.
There were 80 UIS students who volunteered at nine locations throughout Springfield.
"It gives students an opportunity to explore their interests which then leads to other volunteer opportunities they take part in,” Connie Komnick, with UIS.
The volunteer opportunity was open for the entire campus.
One student who volunteered, Ella Snyder, also participated in the event last year.
This year, she had the opportunity to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House, a place that lent her family a hand when her brother received a heart transplant.
"They took us under their wing and helped us, so it was really great being able to help,” said Snyder, a student at UIS.
School officials said the event is also a great way for first-year students to get to know their new home.
The goal of the service day is to give students an opportunity to try something new and hopefully encourage them to volunteer all year long.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on August 31, 2018.
