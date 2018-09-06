UIS announces men’s, women’s basketballs schedules

The University of Illinois Springfield’s 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule was released on Wednesday, with 15 home games and some noteworthy non-conference tests early in the season.
UIS opens the season by hosting the Prairie Stars Tipoff Classic on Nov. 9-10 at The Recreation and Athletic Center. UIS will play Malone that Friday night before facing Hillsdale on Saturday afternoon.
An important road trip ensues when the Prairie Stars travel to the Central Missouri Classic on Nov. 16-17. UIS then plays defending national champion Northwest Missouri on Nov. 19 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference schedule starts on Nov. 29 at Maryville.
UIS finished last season with a 14-14 overall record and a 6-12 mark in the
The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday.
The season begins at the Purdue Northwest Cross Conference Classic when the Prairie Stars face Tiffin and Purdue Northwest, respectively, on Nov. 9-10 in Indiana.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference schedule begins at Maryville on Nov. 29.
The Prairie Stars will have a five-game homestand from Jan. 5-19 with NCAA Division II regional finalist and GLVC champion Drury, coming to UIS on the final night.
UIS ended last season with a 13-13 overall record and a 7-11 mark in the GLVC.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 6, 2018.
