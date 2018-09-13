UIS hosting Diverse Business Opportunity Fair

The University of Illinois Springfield is hosting a Diverse Business Opportunity Fair Wednesday.
Diverse businesses in the Springfield community interested in doing business with the state of Illinois' public universities and community colleges are invited to attend from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the UIS Student Union Ballroom.
The goal is to increase participation by minority, women, persons with disabilities and veteran-owned firms.
The Diverse Business Opportunity Fair is sponsored by the Chief Procurement Office and organized by the University of Illinois.
It is open to all businesses who desire to do business with the state of Illinois public universities and colleges
