Voter registration push underway in Springfield

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day.
A group of volunteers from various community agencies were out trying to boost voter registration in Springfield and Sangamon County.
Registration efforts were made at the Lincoln Library, Lincoln Land Community College, the University of Illinois in Springfield and at the bus transfer station at 5th & Capitol.
Gail Fobbs of the Faith Coalition says she would like to improve voter registration and turnout this year.
“A lot of people don’t vote but they complain about what’s happening in this city,” Fobbs told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “If they want change they need to vote in order to have a chance.”
People who wish to register can do so at their county clerks office in the country where they reside. The first day of voting in Illinois is Thursday.
This story aired on WAND 17 on September 25, 2018.
Read the entire story online.