Men's Soccer: UIS men’s soccer upsets nationally-ranked Indianapolis

Edward Rose headed a ball into the back of the net and the University of Illinois Springfield upset nationally-ranked Indianapolis 1-0 Friday in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game.
Rose’s goal was the first of his career.
It came at 82 minutes 22 seconds of the second half when he received a corner-kick pass from Emmanuel Nhonga, who got the assist.
UIS remained unbeaten in the GLVC and improved to 4-2-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 21, 2018.
Read the entire article online.