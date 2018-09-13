UI Springfield sees freshmen bump

University of Illinois Springfield has grown by 14 percent according to new numbers.
The fall semester enrollment numbers show that the total number of first-year students sits at 316, compared to the 278 counted in the fall semester last year.
Additionally, 90 percent of the new freshmen are Illinois residents and 47 percent are self-reporting as a minority.
Of the university’s 4,575 students, 9.5 percent of students are international students.
UIS saw an increase of students from Illinois, from 72.2 last year to 75.5 this year, according to the school.
The total student body has fallen from 4,956 last year and total undergraduate stands at 2,814 down from 2,932 recorded last year.
