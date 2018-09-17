Leno Assists With Rebranding Of UIS Performing Arts Center

Comedian Jay Leno has helped to launch a rebranding of the main stage at the University of Illinois Springfield.
The building is being renamed the UIS Performing Arts Center, home of Sangamon Auditorium.
At the conclusion of his show there Sunday night, Leno flipped a symbolic switch to turn on large roof-mounted spotlights, which will illuminate the night sky during major shows at the university.
This story aired on NewsTalk 94.7 and 970 AM, WMAY on September 16, 2018.
