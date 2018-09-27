Men's Soccer: UIS’ Petkevicius named Player of the Week

Pijus Petkevicius, a freshman goalie from the University of Illinois Springfield men’s soccer team, was named the NCAA Division II Player of the Week Tuesday by the United Soccer Coaches.
Petkevicius led the Prairie Stars to two shutout wins last week, defeating No. 9 Indianapolis 1-0 and Lewis 2-0 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
Petkevicius, from Vilnius, Lithuania, collected four saves in the win against Indianapolis and finished with three against Lewis.
UIS is 4-2-2 overall and is tied with McKendree, Quincy and Southern Indiana with a 3-0-1 record in the GLVC.
Petkevicius won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Week honors in the GLVC the previous two weeks.
