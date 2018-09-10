Men's Soccer: UIS men’s soccer gets win

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s soccer team scored two goals in the final 10 minutes for a 4-3 win over the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday.
The Stars’ Thiago Fernandes tied the game with just over four minutes remaining and Mario Falsone scored the game-winning goal with just under a minute remaining in regulation.
The Prarie Stars collected their first win and are 1-2.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 6, 2018.
