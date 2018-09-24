Women's Volleyball: Cobert delivers for UIS

Rachel Cobert racked up 12 kills, 11 digs and two service aces to lead the University of Illinois Springfield past Missouri St. Louis in a Great Lakes Valley Conference match Friday at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
Brianna Bush and Alli Splitt added 11 kills apiece and Alyssa Hasler had 10 for UIS. Tiffany Wentworth finished with 36 assists, while Jailyn Borum compiled 22 digs for the Prairie Stars, who are now 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the GLVC.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 21, 2018.
