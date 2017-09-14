Cross Country: former Panthers star for UIS

Lexi Throne and Alexandria Quarton, of Litchfield, helped the University of Illinois Springfield cross country team achieve perfection in their first meet of the year.
The Prairie Stars, who played their top five scoring runners in the top five overall finishers, finished with the lowest score possible, a perfect score of 15 at the Orion Mini-Meet.
Throne, competing in her first college meet, was the individual champion, finishing the two-mile race in 11 minutes, 45 seconds.
Quarton was only nine seconds behind her, taking third in 11:59.
The second place finisher, also from UIS, finished in 11:49.
