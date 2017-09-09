Cross Country: Stars’ Finley, Cook win UIS Invite

University of Illinois Springfield seniors Krissy Finley and Eli Cook were the women’s and men’s champions, respectively, at the UIS Invitational. Finley won the 39-runner field by 45 seconds over freshman teammate Lexi Throne.
Finley’s winning time was 14 minutes 59.9 seconds on the 2.49-mile course at the UIS campus.
Cook was first out of 54 runners in 19:28.3. Junior teammate Kenton Wilson finished eight seconds behind Cook for second place.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 8, 2017.
