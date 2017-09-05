Women's Volleyball: UIS volleyball opens with two wins

Freshman Erin Ripple hit a team-high 11 kills and freshman Brianna Bush contributed nine kills to help the University of Illinois Springfield open the season with a 25-9, 25-20, 25-13 win against Ohio Valley at the Capital Classic at The Recreation and Athletic Center Friday.
Lexi Hall notched 23 assists for the Prairie Stars. Jailyn Borum added 14 digs.
UIS later won 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 over Concord University.
Parkland College transfer Taylor Bauer led UIS with 12 kills. Alyssa Hasler recorded 10 kills for the Stars.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 1, 2017.
