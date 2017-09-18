New UIS building is going green

The roof of the new student union building at the University of Illinois Springfield is going green.
The university is starting planting succulents on the roof this week.
"You don't need a lot of deep roots for a succulent so they really take care of themselves," Student Union Executive Director Ann Comerford said.
"If you put grasses or wildflowers there's a lot more care and they won't actually do the work that you need a green roof to do."
According to research from Michigan State University, green roofs have multiple benefits including helping the environment, conserve energy and can save money.
The green roof is expected to be completed next week.
The Student Union is scheduled to open in January of 2018.
This story aired on Fox Illinois on September 15, 2017.
