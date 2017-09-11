Thumbs Up: To UIS for encouraging its students to volunteer

The editorial board of The State Journal-Register offers this week’s thumbs up to the University of Illinois Springfield for the Service-A-Thon it hosted last week that encouraged students to be of service to others.
The annual Welcome Week Service-A-Thon was hosted by UIS’ Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center, and about 90 students took part.
Participants volunteered in shifts through the day Sept. 1 at nine local organizations, including Computer Banc, Contact Ministries, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, M.E.R.C.Y Communities Inc., the Ronald McDonald House, St. John’s Breadline and the UIS Community Garden.
It can be hard for UIS students to feel like they are part of the community, given that campus is so far away from the heart of the city.
The university deserves kudos for encouraging students to become involved in ways that not only help local organizations, but help its students become more integrated into the community.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 7, 2017.
