Women's Soccer: Stars’ Mraz scores game-winning goal

Junior Taylor Mraz’s first-half goal earned the University of Illinois Springfield a 1-0 win against the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Sunday.
Mraz received a pass from sophomore teammate Valentina Rodriguez then beat an UMSL defender at the 24:05 mark of the Great Lakes Valley Conference game.
UIS won although it attempted only three shots compared to UMSL’s 11.
Junior goalkeeper Paloma Guijarro made five saves for the Prairie Stars.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 24, 2017.
Read the entire article online.