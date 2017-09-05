UIS cross country preview: Top men’s and women’s runners could be pushed by newcomers

THE RUNDOWN ON THE PRAIRIE STARS: This marks year three of UIS’ cross country program. Seniors Eli Cook and Krissy Finley have been the No. 1 runners on the men’s and women’s teams since the program began. Expect the Rochester natives to be pushed this season by their teammates.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Freshman Tyler Pasley. He placed 10th at the Class 1A state cross country meet for Shelbyville High School last year. At the 1A state cross country meet, he placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run and eighth in the 1,600.
OTHER RUNNERS TO WATCH: Sophomore Elliot Nabatov, senior Garrad Straube, sophomore Brendan Kroeger, junior Lexi Yoggerst and freshman Lexi Throne.
COACH MIKE DE WITT SAYS: “We’ll be a lot quicker at the front with three people as fast as Krissy. (Lexi Yoggerst and Lexi Throne) are running very well and should be right in her range. We’re very solid on the guys’ side. The guys are looking to work into the top five of the GLVC and hopefully the top half of the region. By the time we got done with (men’s) outdoor track last year, literally, they were all about the same for a 5,000 or a 1,500. They were all give or take a second or two. Tyler Pasley actually had the fastest mile time of all of them.”
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 4, 2017.
