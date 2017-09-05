UIS women’s soccer preview: Prairie Stars look to build on record success

The University of Illinois Springfield set the program record for wins at seven last season. That happened one year after the Stars set the record at five in 2015.
They had a chance at posting more than seven victories a year ago, but lost six matches by a single goal.
The Stars return eight starters in Erin Egolf’s first season as head coach. The former Chatham Glenwood High School and UIS standout was interim coach last fall.
The returning players to watch include junior defender Maggie Juhlin, senior midfielder Emily Matsen, junior forward Karisa Rogers, senior defender Madisyn Coudriet, junior forward Taylor Mraz, sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Johnson.
In 2016 the Prairie Stars held a 7-11 record overall, 4-11 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Their GLVC preseason ranking is No. 14 out of 15 teams.
Coach Erin Egof says, "I think this year you’re going to see a lot more chances created. We have added some good attacking players to our roster. We have more depth in the attack and in more ways than one. It’s not just five speedy players who are just going to run by. We have some creative players who can make plays with the ball at their feet. We have girls that can shoot from distance. We have girls with really good vision. A big part of our training is how to be dynamic in the attack. I think we’re going to score more goals, but we’re going to create a heck of a lot more chances.”
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 4, 2017.
Read the entire article online.