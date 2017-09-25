Monday, September 25, 2017

Women's Basketball: UIS releases schedule

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team opens the 2017-18 season with exhibitions against two NCAA Division II teams.

UIS plays at Ball State on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

It faces host Indiana State on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

The Prairie Stars will travel to Daytona Beach, Florida to play two games in December.

They play Embry-Riddle (Fla.) on Dec. 18 and Angelo State on Dec. 19 at the Daytona Beach Classic.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference season begins Dec. 2 against Missouri S&T in Rolla, Missouri.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 2, 2017.

Read the entire story online.

Click here for a look at the 2017-2018 woman's basketball schedule.
