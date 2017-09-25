Women's Basketball: UIS releases schedule

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team opens the 2017-18 season with exhibitions against two NCAA Division II teams.
UIS plays at Ball State on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
It faces host Indiana State on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
The Prairie Stars will travel to Daytona Beach, Florida to play two games in December.
They play Embry-Riddle (Fla.) on Dec. 18 and Angelo State on Dec. 19 at the Daytona Beach Classic.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference season begins Dec. 2 against Missouri S&T in Rolla, Missouri.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 2, 2017.
Read the entire story online.
Click here for a look at the 2017-2018 woman's basketball schedule.