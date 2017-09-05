Women's Tennis: UIS tennis preview: Jane Carter one of UIS’ best ever

Senior Jane Carter is truly a University of Illinois Springfield athlete like no other. The New Zealand native is a three-time Great Lakes Valley Conference first-team selection. Carter is the only UIS female athlete who has received all-conference honors three times. She was also the 2014-15 GLVC Freshman of the Year. She posted a 14-7 singles record as a junior.
The UIS women’s team qualified for the GLVC Championships for the first time ever last April. The Stars were eliminated from the eight-team field in the first round.
Coach Samantha Schall says, "It was exciting to make it and show that the girls’ hard work paid off. This year we are talking about having a winning culture within our program. The expectation is now to make it back every year and continue to do better and better within the conference. We have a lot of new faces on the guys’ side and a young team. We have five freshmen, but an extremely talented group.”
