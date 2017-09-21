Women's Soccer: Stars’ Guijarro wins weekly honor

The University of Illinois Springfield’s Paloma Guijarro has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
The junior goalkeeper helped the Prairie Stars shut out Drury and Missouri S&T last weekend.
She made nine saves in the two games.
Guijarro has allowed one goal in 270 minutes. She has a .917 save percentage in three matches.
She is the first UIS women’s player ever to earn the weekly honor.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 20, 2017.
