Women's Volleyball: Borum, Prairie Stars top Quincy in volleyball

The University of Illinois Springfield built an eight-point lead in the fifth game and pulled out a 27-25, 28-26, 22-25, 22-25 15-10 victory over Quincy Saturday in a Great Lakes Valley Conference volleyball match at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
UIS improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the GLVC.
Jailyn Borum supplied 19 kills and 26 digs for the Prairie Stars, who led 11-3 in the final game.
Lexi Hall notched 34 assists and Ally Vicsik led UIS with 34 digs.
Alyssa Hasler added 14 kills for the Prairie Stars.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on September 16, 2017.
