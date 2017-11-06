Jerry Seinfeld adds second Springfield show

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform a second show when he returns to Sangamon Auditorium in January.
In addition to the previously announced 7 p.m. performance on Jan. 18, Seinfeld will go on again for a 9:30 p.m. show.
Seinfeld previously sold out performances at Sangamon Auditorium in 2003, 2005 and 2009.
Seinfeld is best known for his comedy sitcom on NBC in the 1990s. In recent years, he has starred in the web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” where Seinfeld picks up a fellow comedian in a classic car and they have a conversation over coffee.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 3, 2017.
