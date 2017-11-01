Report: Sangamon Auditorium made ‘significant safety corrections’ after accident

Sangamon Auditorium, where a March 26 accident led to $300,000 in personal injury settlements, has made “very significant safety corrections” after one concert patron was hurt and another died in a fall, according to a safety report commissioned by the University of Illinois Springfield.
Unspecified steps have been taken to prevent a recurrence of the incident, the recently completed $5,000 analysis by Champaign-based consultant Grey & Associates says.
Provided by UIS at the request of The State Journal-Register, the report also said the 2,000-seat performance venue needs to improve both its hazard-reporting process and training of employees on safety policies to better protect workers and the public.
UIS Spokesman Derek Schnapp said some of the safety report’s recommendations have been implemented already. He didn’t elaborate. He had no cost estimate for carrying out the suggestions but said cost wouldn’t be a barrier.
“We are pleased to have received the Sangamon Auditorium Safety Audit, and we are carefully reviewing the report to assess any needed improvements,” Schnapp said. “As we have noted before, the safety of our guests is a top priority, and the report confirms the auditorium is a safe facility. We’re looking forward to another great season of outstanding performances.”
