UIS Student Union to open mid-January

The Student Union at University of Illinois Springfield has a mid-January opening date after more than a year-and-a-half of construction for the $21.7 million project.
Remaining work on the 50,000-square-foot facility at the center of campus includes furnishings, landscaping, décor and finishing touches on exterior walls toward a Jan. 14 grand opening, Student Union Executive Director Ann Comerford said Wednesday.
“Everything is moving along really well,” said Comerford. “We plan to begin moving in late November or early December.”
The Student Union was among projects highlighted at the Springfield campus with the official launch Wednesday of a five-year, $3.1 billion fundraising campaign for the University of Illinois System, including Champaign-Urbana, Chicago and Springfield campuses.
Approximately $1.8 billion already has been committed toward scholarships and academic programs, facilities, technology and community projects, according to Wednesday’s announcement.
UIS Chancellor Susan Koch last month announced a $40 million goal for the Springfield campaign, including creation of the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies.
A weeklong series of events are planned leading up to Jan. 14.
“It’ll truly be a community hub for the campus. Students will study here, they’ll eat here, and there will also be a lot of programs and events,” said Comerford. ”“It’s also our hope this is a place where people get to know the campus community. I think it’s great not only for UIS but for Springfield.”
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 1, 2017.
Read the entire article online.